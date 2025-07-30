Agbo resumes as Information Commissioner, charges staff on dedication

The newly redeployed Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Dr. Malachy Agbo, has charged the staff of the ministry to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the public is informed professionally, promptly, and effectively about the numerous programmes and activities of the state government aimed at delivering good governance to the people.

The new Commissioner for Information stated this during his maiden meeting with the management and staff of the Ministry of Information.

Agbo emphasised that his posting was to enhance public awareness, enlightenment, and understanding of the numerous interventions of the state government across various sectors.

He said these were programmes intentionally designed to improve the living standards of Ndi Enugu under the leadership of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

He said: “The Enugu State Government, led by Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, is doing a lot to improve the lot of Ndi Enugu.

“Therefore, it is our duty to ensure that the people of the state are inundated with good governance news.

“We must disseminate information across all channels, engage the public, and ensure that facts are not distorted by mischief makers.

“Everyone in this team has experience and strength that will enable us to deliver on our mandate.

“We should strive to leverage our collective strengths to inform the public and set the records straight at all times.”

Agbo also pledged to address areas hindering the Ministry’s optimum performance through careful scrutiny and reassignment of duties, where necessary, to harness the full capacity of staff towards achieving greater goals.

He thanked Governor Mbah for finding him worthy to serve in this capacity and reiterated his commitment to working with everyone in the ministry as a team to ensure the timely delivery of accurate information to the people of the state.

The meeting was interactive, and the Commissioner urged the staff to remain resilient, dedicated, and united in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the management and staff of the ministry, the Head of Department (HOD), Administration and Supplies, Ugochukwu Adimora, pledged their support to the Commissioner in achieving the administration’s goals of keeping the public informed about the state government’s policies and programmes in a timely and accurate manner.

Other management staff at the meeting included Chukwuemeka Nebo, HOD, Photo and Films; Ugwuoju Michael, HOD, Finance and Accounts; Nnamuchi Christiana, HOD, PRS; Ngozi Ogbogu, HOD, Archives and Digital Records; Anthonia Okafor, Public and Graphics; Cletus Eze Chinyelugo, HOD, Public Affairs; and Cynthia Okeke, HOD, Legal.

