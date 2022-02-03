Agbekoya to Benin Republic: We’ll free him using traditional means

Yoruba group, Agbekoya Worldwide, has threatened Benin Republic with releasing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, if he is not freed by the country.

The threat was issued by the President of the group, , Kamorudeen Okiki, on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Okiki, who delivered a letter containing a seven-point demand to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, in his palace, said this during a peaceful rally held by the group, where it also demanded the restructuring of the country.

He said: “Sunday Igboho is not a criminal.

“We will continue to say that.

“We know that it is the Federal Government that is holding Igboho in Benin Republic, but we are telling Benin Republic authorities now to legally release him using their court.

“They should release him legally and quickly because they are not taking him to court again, or we will use our traditional means and powers to take Igboho out of detention.

“We are Agbekoya.

“If they don’t release Sunday Igboho legally, we are going to take him out of Benin Republic.

“They will just see that Sunday Igboho is out of their prison.”