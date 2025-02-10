Agbebi becomes Spotify EQUAL Artiste for February

Trending
Spotify, an online music streaming platform has named gospel artiste, Sunmisola Agbebi as its EQUAL Africa Artiste for the month of February.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Okumu said the EQUAL Africa programme is Spotify’s initiative dedicated at showcasing outstanding female talents from the continent and elevating them globally.

She said, “Sunmisola’s music carries a deep spiritual essence which uniquely connects with people.

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on her through the EQUAL Africa programme.”

Okumu described Agbebi as an artiste born with a passion for music who has remained steadfast in her journey.

She said her talent had seen her participate in numerous gospel competitions, earning accolades and solidifying her reputation as a powerful minister of the gospel.

According to her, Agbebi’s ability to convey deep spiritual messages through her music had earned her a devoted fan base.

Responding, Agbebi said “Being an EQUAL ambassador on Spotify this month is a blessing I deeply cherish.

“It is a powerful reminder that when you obey God, remain diligent in your calling, pursue excellence and live a life of service, He will amplify your voice and place you in the right spaces with the right people.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead because I trust the One who holds the future.”

She described the sound of her music as such that heralds the king (JESUS) with an Afro-Western feel.

Speaking on the artistes she grew up listening to, Agbebi said “I grew up listening to artistes like Cece Winans, Mama Bola Are, Shola Allyson, Kim Burrell and a few others.

