Again, Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ortom jet out

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his Oyo, Abia and Benue counterparts have flown to Spain in apparently continued strengthening of forces and interests over the 2023 presidential election as the divisions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lingers.

Friday night after his latest media revelations in Port Harcourt on his camp’s anger against party chairman, Sen Iyorcha Ayu and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Wike was spotted with Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area where they jetted early Saturday.

A party chieftain confirmed, “Yes, it is true. They left for Spain early Saturday morning, but I can’t say the reason for the trip.”

