The University of Lagos has postponed its 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise indefinitely.

This was contained in a press statement titled ‘2020/2021 post-UTME: notice of postponement’ on Thursday.

The university management earlier announced that the screening would hold between Monday, November 30, and Saturday, December 12, 2020.

It read, “The University wishes to inform all prospective candidates of the 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise earlier slated for Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020, that the screening has been postponed.

“New dates will be communicated as soon as possible. Any inconvenience occasioned by

this postponement is highly regretted.”

The post-UTME was initially slated for Wednesday, November 18 to Thursday, December 3, 2020.

It was later rescheduled to hold from Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020