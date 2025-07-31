Again, two Nigerians killed in South Africa, NICASA reacts

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has condemned the killing of two Nigerians: Austin Amarachukwu from Imo State and Owolabi Ayotunde from Lagos State. in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The death of the Nigerians was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President of NICASA, Frank Onyekwelu, to the media.

In the statement, the organisation expressed its deepest shock, sadness, and outrage at the brutal and senseless killing of the two Nigerian nationals.

Onyekwelu said that the cause of the alleged killing had yet to be unraveled as at the time of filing this report.

He said: “We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest terms and call on both the South African and Nigerian Governments to stop at nothing in thoroughly investigating this crime, and ensuring those responsible are swiftly apprehended and prosecuted by extant law.

“These cold-blooded killings must not be allowed to go unpunished.

“These lives matter and their families deserve answers, and closure.”

Onyekwelu urged all Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, saying we fully understand the grief and anger this tragedy provokes.

Also Read:

He reiterated that the organisation strongly discourage any act of retaliation or unlawful behaviour.

He said: “Our High Commission and Consulate are actively engaging with law enforcement agencies, and relevant authorities to monitor developments, support the bereaved families, and ensure justice is served.

“NICASA will continue to engage with authorities at all levels, to ensure the lives and rights of Nigerians in South Africa are protected. We will continue to monitor the case opened at KZN police authorities through our KwaZulu Natal NICASA chairman.

“May the souls of Austin Amarachukwu and Owolabi Ayotunde rest in peace, and may their memories stir us all to fight for justice, unity and the safety of our community.

“We remain committed to promoting peace, justice and the wellbeing of our citizens in the diaspora.”

Post Views: 2