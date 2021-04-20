Another tanker has fallen in Benue State barely two days after one fell and exploded in Oshigbudu in the Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that twelve people were reported killed in the Sunday tanker explosion at Oshigbudu and several houses set ablaze.

The latest incident, according to a source, happened in the early hours of Tuesday a few metres away from the scene of the former incident.

The Vice-Chairman of the local government, John Ikwulono, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that no life was lost but a few houses were razed.

Ikwulono said, “Yes, another petroleum tanker fell around 4.00am today, it happened as you are entering Oshigbudu. The tanker spilled its content and exploded.

“But thank God there was no casualty, except a few houses that the content spilled to.

The Vice-Chairman noted people had to resort to using water and detergent to put out the fire.