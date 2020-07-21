The Senate has requested for the sack of the Service Chiefs over persistent killing of soldiers.

The Senate took the decision on Tuesday during plenary.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Senator Aki Ndume, who expressed dissatisfaction with the killing of over 200 soldiers by Boko Haram militants in the North East.

The request for the removal of Service Chiefs came in an amendment by Senator Francis Fadahunsi and seconded by Senator Betty Apafi to the prayer of Senator Ndume on the killing of soldiers.

Fadunsi in his prayer said the Service Chiefs should step aside for fresh ideas in the Military.

The lawmakers also asked the Senate Joint Committee on Security to find out why Soldiers and Officers are deserting from the Service.