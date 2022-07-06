Again, Saudi extends Hajj deadline

The General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced extended flights to airlift pilgrims into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, on Wednesday, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said the gesture was a sense of relief for the 3000 Nigerian pilgrims who are yet to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

It added that the reprieve came after a high–level discussion between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia which was led by Alh Zikrullah Hassan, Chairman /CEO of NAHCON, in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that Nigeria’s hajj preparation for 2022 has been marred with different challenges due to lack of adequate preparedness from NAHCON and state pilgrim boards.

This has led to protests among intending pilgrims who have paid for the exercise since 2019.

In the statement, NAHCON said the new development would allow two airlines, Max Air and Azman airline to continue their airlift operation from where they left off.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has concluded arrangement with Flynas to operate three rescue flights for pilgrims in Kano and Abuja,” the statement read.