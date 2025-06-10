Again, Ohanaeze urges FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has again called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing his continued detention as unjust and unacceptable.

This resolution was part of a communique issued at the end of a two-day Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leadership Retreat held at the Landmark – Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, from June 4 to 5, 2025.

The communique was jointly signed by the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, his deputy and Chairman, Planning Committee, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, Secretary General, Emeka Sibeudu, and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, on Tuesday.

Themed “Rebuilding Our Foundation,” the retreat brought together prominent Igbo leaders and stakeholders from diverse sectors, including academia, religious and traditional institutions, organised private sector, town unions, youth and women groups, and the diaspora.

It was chaired by the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and declared open by the Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

In one of its resolutions, the retreat “unequivocally condemned in strong terms, the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu, whom before now has been acquitted by a court of competent jurisdiction.

”The communique urged the federal government to “find an alternative solution to his matter and release him.”

The retreat emphasised unity, economic revitalisation through investments in Igbo land, and cultural rebirth rooted in traditional values such as “Igwebuike (strength in unity), Onye aghala nwanne ya (leave no one behind), and Ako bu ije (wisdom is key to progress).”

Also, participants resolved to support the Professorial Endowment Chair in seven universities across the Ohanaeze states, a project aimed at promoting research in Igbo language, culture, and history.

Ohanaeze also announced plans to present its programmes and a draft constitution to Imeobi, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, in due course.

