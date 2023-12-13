Again, Ohanaeze appeals for Kanu’s release, amnesty for IPOB members

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has again appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the appeal.

Iwuanyanwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said the incarceration of Kanu had created unnecessary excuses for terrorism in a region which had hitherto lived in peace and pursued their occupation wherever they were with patriotic zeal.

He added that his release would be a highly prized Christmas gift to the Igbos of Nigeria and all other Nigerians who were committed to a peaceful and secure country.

He said: “I want, on behalf of all Igbos worldwide, to appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use his good office to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbos and Nigerians.

“It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian Court has passed a judgement directing that Kanu should be released.

“Many Nigerians from the 36 States and Abuja have also made appeal for his release.

“As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Leader of Igbos worldwide, I brought this matter up to a joint meeting of South South, South West, South East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria as they unanimously endorsed that Kanu should be released.”

Iwuanyanwu said he was making a passionate appeal to Tinubu to assist to procure the release of Kanu.

He added: “We recollect with sadness that this region was a theatre of war.

“The war claimed the lives of many Nigerians.

“In addition, businesses and property were completely destroyed.

“In 1970, when the war ended, the Igbos returned completely impoverished.

“I warn that all parties should avoid anything that could once again make Igboland a theatre of war.

“I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.

“I, in collaboration with the governors and other leaders in the South East of Nigeria, call for amnesty to those who at the moment are expressing all forms of agitation in the South East; and that they will be given opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood.

“God bless and protect our President Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.”