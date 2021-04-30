The Ogun State Police Command has once again reiterated the need for residents to be security-conscious and be knowledgeable about the tactics hoodlums now employ to perpetrate their evil schemes.

In a statement on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command sensitised residents to the various new tactics used by criminals.

Oyeyemi said: “All the good people of Ogun State are enjoined to take precautions to minimise, if not completely eliminate, the chances of falling victims of the criminal gang.”

According to the command, hoodlums, including kidnappers, now lay wait in isolated areas where they ambush innocent persons to either rob or abduct them for ransom.

It said it is advisable that all such isolated roads are avoided as much as possible, especially at night.

The command also said criminals pose as commercial motorcycle rides, usually with an accomplice, who pretends to be a passenger.

“In doing this, the accomplice passenger who had already laced his back with a sedative substance will be in the middle while their victim who will now sit at his back will fall asleep having inhaled the sedative substance,” it noted.

It also warned businessmen and women who always close late from work to avoid commuting through isolated places as kidnappers now lurk in such places.

The command thereby appealed to such people to always avoid travelling alone on isolated roads, especially at night.

It also advised those whose cars are not in good mechanical condition to avoid night travels, because if such vehicles break down, they may fall prey to kidnappers.