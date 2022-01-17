Again, Nzuko Umunna asks Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho 

Igbo Think Tank, Nzuko Umunna, has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho from detention.

The Think Tank urged Buhari to explore the opportunities provided by the intervention of South-East Governors, South East National Assembly Caucus, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pa Mbazulike Amaechi and some groups in the Southeast to release Nnamdi Kanu and resolve his matter politically.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking self-determination, has been in detention for several months after he was abducted in Kenya and ‘bundled’ to Nigeria.

The call for Kanu’s release comes as an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia is set to deliver judgment this Wednesday being the 19th of January 2022 on a human rights suit brought before it by the IPOB leader.

Kanu had challenged what he called a violation of his human rights and the 2017 military invasion of his family home. The suit, which was filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had asked the court to declare as illegal, the action of the Nigerian government in the ‘abduction’ of the IPOB leader in Kenya and his rendition to Nigeria to be allegedly tortured and dehumanized.

IPOB had, in a statement, insisted there would not be sit-at-home in Southeast on that day but urged all members to storm the court.

Nzuko Umunna in a statement signed by Ngozi Odumuko, the executive secretary, in seeking immediate and political resolution, cited the earlier requests made by Igbo Traditional Rulers, representatives of Igbo Archbishops, Bishops and other Igbo leaders in that regard.

It noted that the “public opinion and sentiments show that Nigerians want Mr President to deploy the political solution and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Commending Barrister Ejimakor and Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team for exploring all legal options for his release, the Nzuko Umunna urged the Federal Government to constructively engage with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all self-determination leaders, including Chief Sunday Igboho, and save the country from undue distractions.

The group said that “a political solution will lead to permanent peace and a sense of nationhood, as the country will only experience true progress in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.