Again, NIPR cautions Security Chiefs against appointment of unqualified spokespersons

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has again reiterated its stance against the appointment of unlicensed and unregistered professionals as spokespersons especially for the country’s security services.

This was contained in a memo to the security chiefs on Friday and sighted by an online newspaper, PRNigeria.

The Institute disclosed that its recently-inaugurated NIPR Act Enforcement and Compliance Committee will aggressively drive the process of identifying organisations and individuals operating in contravention of the law and ensure they are duly prosecuted.

The memo, signed by Dr. Ike Neliaku, President and Chairman of the NIPR Governing Council, and Major General Chris Olukolade (retd), Chairman, NIPR Compliance and Enforcement Committee, was titled: “Caution Against Contravention of the Law on Appointment of Public Relations Practitioners and Allied Positions in Government Establishments.”

PRNigeria gathered that apart from para-military and security services, the memo was also addressed to the military.

Those addressed were General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff; and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff.

Part of the memo reads: “In line with our commitment to uphold professionalism and excellence, we offer you our partnership and support towards building and sustaining an enviable reputation and image for you and your organization.

“Accordingly, we strongly encourage you to align your operations with provisions of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Practitioners Act of 1990 now Cap N114 Laws of the Federation 2004.

“Section 19 (2) of the NIPR Act which states that, ‘If, …any person who is not a member of the Institute practises or holds himself out to practise as a public relations practitioner for or in expectation of reward, or takes or uses any name, title, addition or description implying that he is in practice as a public relations practitioner, he shall be guilty of an offence….’

“Section 19 (4) of the Act states further that, ‘A person guilty of an offense under this section shall be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both,’ while Section 19 (5) states that, ‘Where an offence under this section which has been committed by a body corporate is proved to have been committed with the consent or connivance of, or to be attributable to any neglect on the part of any director, manager, secretary or other similar officer of the body corporate or any person purporting to act in any such capacity, he, as well as the body corporate, shall be deemed to be guilty of that offence and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished accordingly.

“The provisions above criminalises the employment, hiring or assigning of any officer who is not registered with NIPR as Spokesperson, Public Relations, Public Affairs, Corporate Affairs, Community Relations, Communication, Press Relations, Corporate Communication, Protocol or information functionary and allied services by any public or private organisation in Nigeria.

“The NIPR Council has observed with deep concern the violation of the Law by some government establishments in the past. Owing to the recent charge by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, for Council to give effect to the Federal Government’s resolve to enforce this important law regulating the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria, Council has established and mandated its Enforcement and Compliance Committee to identify organisations and individuals operating in contravention of the law and ensure that they are arraigned before the special tribunal established for that purpose by the Act.

“In view of the high regard we accord your office, we consider it necessary to invite you to kindly take steps to align your appointment of Spokespersons and staff overseeing your communication and public relations functions with the provisions of the NIPR Act.

“We strongly counsel that you ensure that between now and 31st March 2024 when names of defaulters, individuals and organizations, will be published and prosecuted, you kindly correct the posting of any unlicensed individual performing public relations functions, under any name, in your organisation. This is important to protect your reputation as a responsible, law abiding institution.

“Should you have any staff currently working in contravention of the NIPR Act, kindly take NOTICE that if by 31st March 2024 such staff does not remedy the deficiency we shall NOT give any further notice before publishing the names of the staff and your organisations for attention of the tribunal.

“Be assured that the NIPR National Secretariat is open to provide any further clarifications, guidance and support that your organisation may require to be fully compliant with the law before 31st March 2024.”

