Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has bagged three Golden World Awards of the International Public Relations Association 2020 for its PR campaigns in Nigeria.

In a message to IMPR, the Member Services Manager of IPRA, Janice Hill, said he Winning entries include the Nigerian Air Force campaign on: “Women of War,” which bagged Crisis Management Award Category; Nigeria Customs Service Campaign on partial border closure to curtail smuggling of foreign rice, which bagged Public Affairs Award Category; and Nigerian Communication Commission launching of Emergency Communication Centre, which bagged New Service award Category.

The IMPR had similarly won 2020 African Public Relations Awards, which recognized Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement for the same campaigns it executed for the organisations.

With the latest award, IMPR has joined the rank of global PR brands in winning multiple PR awards this year.

Other multiple-award-winning agencies included Dentsu Public Relations Inc of Japan, LLYC Communication of Spain, Hill+Knowlton Strategies of the USA, HvdM of Netherlands and V+O GREECE of Greece.

Other award recipients include BCW of South-Africa, DeVries Global of United Kingdom, navos – Public Dialogue of Germany, Orange 360 of Peru and KPR of South-Korea and Kiwi of China.

Unlike previous years when the IPRA jury meets in person, the selection of finalists and winners were done online this year.

According to IPRA’s President and Chairman of the jury, Svetlana Stavreva, the entries were seen by multiple judges to ensure balance.

The jury comprised judges from all over the world, including Austria, Bulgaria, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, The Philippines, the USA and the UK.

“We had expected the competition this year to be tough as budgets were cut and people worked from home. So we were proud to see the PR industry fighting back determined to tell the world about its best campaigns,” Stavreva explains Svetlana.

Reacting to the latest awards, the Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants Promotion Limited, Yushau A. Shuaib, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders and the media in supporting the campaigns.

Shuaibu said: “This is the fifth year that our company is not only winning the Continental award but the Golden World Award of IPRA which are possible with the patronages from our clients and the solidarity with our media partners.

“We will continue to make the country and the African continent proud in our desire and unflinching commitments to redefine PR practice in line with the best global and ethical standards in public affairs, crisis Communication, reputation management.”

Meanwhile, the annual award event could not be held this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The IPRA promises to send out the Trophies from September to the recipients.