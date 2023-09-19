Again, national grid collapses

Nigeria electricity has again collapsed, as power generation dropped from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at about 1:00a.m. at midnight to a meagre 42.7MW at the point of writing this report.

Only Delta Power plant was active on the grid with 41.00MW as at 12 noon today while Afam had 1.7MW .

This comes barely five days after the grid collapsed twice within a space of more than 12 hours leaving the nation in total darkness.

