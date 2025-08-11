Again, Jibrin meets Tinubu second time in two weeks

The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Kano State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, on Sunday again met President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second time the lawmaker would be visiting the President behind closed doors in less than two weeks. The meeting, which lasted almost two hours, held from 9pm till around 11pm on Sunday.

Although the lawmaker did not reveal details of the meeting, inside sources said it may not be unconnected to the relationship between former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the President and the anti-APC sentiments in some quarters in the North.

Asked about the purpose of the second meeting by State House Correspondents, the lawmaker declined to comment further.

Ten days earlier when he visited, Jibrin had told the reporters that he discussed “issues of national development“ with the President.

