Again, Islamic Movement demands release of el- Zakzaky’s traveling documents

Islamic Movement in Nigeria has once again decried the refusal of the federal government to release the travelling documents of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who it says is being deliberately denied his right to travel for medical treatment.

The movement said despite the cleric’s acquittal by a Kaduna State High Court, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim, have not been able to travel abroad for medical treatment as their international passports are still being held by security agencies and a new one has not been issued to them.

“Both the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Security (DSS) have denied being in possession of the international passports of the couple.

“It is a known fact, however, that during the botched medical trip to India as granted by the Kaduna High Court, their international travel documents were promptly seized on arrival by these security agencies.

“Thus, who did they hand over to? That wasn’t too long ago not to remember or know. Were these international passports handed over to certain powerful persons in government, as is being speculated, who are using their powers and influence to further detain the Sheikh and his wife thereby denying them the freedom granted by the nation’s courts?

“We hope this is not another evil machination of those in the corridors of power in Nigeria to deny the couple access to medical treatment.”

It stated that for the past almost six years, medical reports have indicated that the health condition of the cleric has deteriorated, and as such he needs to travel overseas for treatment.

“That was the basis for the Kaduna State High Court granting them medical leave which was later scuttled by the government in 2018,” it noted.

The Movement called on the international community to prevail on the Nigerian government to release the passports of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife.