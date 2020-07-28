The proscribed religious group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, on Tuesday called for an unconditional release of their Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenatu, from detention.

IMN, at a press briefing addressed by Abdullahi Musa, a member of the group, in Abuja, said the demand was coming at the time Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court would be ruling on a no-case submission filed by El-zakzaky’s Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday.

Musa noted that the same court had recently discharged and acquitted over 200 members of the group who had been in detention for a period of time.

Accoding to him, there is a serious lack of evidence from the part of the government and it continues to exploit and abuse court processes for sinister motive.

He said: “Taking such thing into consideration coupled with the health condition of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, it is a mockery of justice as well as travesty of court process for Kaduna High Court to continue the purported case against the couple.

“We therefore reiterate our demand for unconditional release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife.”

Musa reminded that at the last sitting on February 24, the state’s High Court affirmed that the couple were unfit to stand trial.

“So an order was given by Justice Gideon Kurada, directing the officials of the Kaduna Prison to grant the Sheikh and his wife access to their doctors, but all to little or no avail,” he said.

He stressed that an update on the health of the duo was becoming worrisome.