Again, hoodlums attack Anambra police station, kill two

Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have attacked a police station at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing two members of the state vigilante service in the process.

The reason for the attack had yet to be ascertained but sources said the incident happened late on Friday.

According to sources in the area, the assailants were on their way to attack the police station when they met the vigilante operatives on patrol and immediately opened fire on them, killing two of them instantly.

Although there were conflicting figures as to the number of the vigilante operatives that were killed, while some sources said two, others said three.

The sources said it was a “bloody night” as the hoodlums started shooting sporadically as they approached the police station in order to gain entrance, while the security personnel also engaged them in a hot exchange of gun duel, which lasted over 45 minutes.

It was gathered that the hoodlums succeeded in throwing a petrol bomb into the police station, which ignited a fire and affected the roof of the building.

“The hoodlums came in their large number, shot three vigilante operatives who were on patrol and then drove down and stopped in front of the police station and vigilante office.

“They set the inmates free and set the facilities ablaze,” the source added.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incidents, but immediately added that the hoodlums did not gain entrance into the police station as they were repelled by the police personnel on duty.

Ikenga said, “On Friday, by 11:30 pm, police operatives attached to Abagana police station resisted gunmen’s attack on the station and forestalled the attackers from gaining entrance to the police facility.

“The gunmen had earlier attacked, Anambra State Vigilante Operatives on patrol, murdered two of their operatives, and on approaching the Abagana Police Station, started shooting sporadically to gain entrance to the police station.

“The police operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel, due to the superior fire of the police and in a bid for the gunmen to flee the scene, threw a petrol bomb into the station, which ignited the fire and affected the roof of an old building in the station.

“The fire service operatives responded swiftly and put off the fire.

“Meanwhile, patrols have been intensified in the area and within the state, further development shall be communicated, please.”