Again, hoodlums attack Anambra police station, kill three

Hoodlums have attacked the Anambra State Police Command in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, killing three men instantly.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the police facility in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources in the area, the hoodlums, who came in their large numbers, started shooting sporadically on approaching the police station.

The source added that they threw explosive devices and petrol bombs into the police building before gaining entrance, burning part of the building.

This attack will be about the sixth one on police facilities in Anambra in February alone.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the situation had been brought under control as the Command remained resolute to enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

Ikenga lamented the killing of the policemen and called for calm, adding that the police had reinforced security in the area with a view to enhancing the safety of life and property in the state.