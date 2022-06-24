Again, gunmen attack Kogi Police Area Command, kill Inspector

Gunmen have again attacked the Police Area Command office at Eika-Ohizenyi in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack, carried out with the use of bombs in the early of Friday, left an Inspector, simply identified as Jibril, dead.

The Officer was popularly known as Yellow.

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, William Ovye Aya, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Aya said the Command’s Commissioner, Edward Egbuka, had already visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said Egbuka had already deployed additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

He said part of the Area Command Office was razed by the dynamite used by the attackers.

He said: “A Police Inspector died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced to the scene of the incident, and the attackers fled.”