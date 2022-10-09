Again, fire guts Balogun Market in Lagos

Again, fire on Sunday morning, gutted a building at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island, area of the state.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire started from the building from one of the market buildings, on Martins Street, Lagos.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as of press time, but the fire had started spreading to other apartments.

Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, as well as other responders, have swung into operation to put out the fire.

Recall that sometime in November 2019, 2020, 2021 and even earlier 2022, there were fire outbreaks which occurred in the same Balogun Markets with several goods worth millions of naira destroyed in the process.

However, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, when contacted, said rescue operations are ongoing at the scene as of 1pm when firefighters and other first responders are battling to put out the raging fire.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning above location and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on top floor of a four storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop.

“Fortunately there was no casualty involved in the incident. The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire service , Lagos State Fire service and UBA fire services are joint responders working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. Operation ongoing.”