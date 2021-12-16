Again, Customs intercept 22,500 litres of petroleum products in Badagry

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command, says it has intercepted another 750 jerry cans (30 litres) of petroleum products, making 22,500 litres, at Oloko Creek in Badagry.

Hussain Abdullahi, the Customs Public Relations Officer (CPRO) in a statement in Seme said the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the products intercepted is N3,318,450.

Abdullahi quoted the Customs Area Controller, Bello Jibo, as saying the command was able to intercept the petroleum products through the efforts of his personnel.

“In its efforts to suppress illegal activities of smugglers of petroleum products, men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command have again intercepted 79 sacks of items suspected to be petroleum products at Oloko creeks along Badagry-Seme road.

“The arrest was made on Monday, Dec.13.

“After successful evacuation of the seized items to the command premises where examination was conducted, 750 jerry cans of 30 litres, of petroleum products equivalent to 22,500 litres were discovered.

“The DPV is N3,318, 450.00 only,” he said.

Commending the uncompromising attitude of his officers, Jibo urged them to intensify the fight by making the area less attractive for illegal activities and ensure that national interest is their priority.

The controller recalled that on Dec. 2,31,500 litres of same products with a DPV of N5,393,902.00 only was intercepted within Badagry Seme waterways.

“Customs will continue to pursue sustainable campaign against smuggling and ensure that it is reduced to the barest minimum level.

“We will continue to enforce Federal Government policies with a view to suppress smuggling, collect appropriate revenue and facilitate legitimate trade,” he said.