Again court admits Emefiele to N300m bail

An FCT High Court on Wednesday admitted the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to bail in the sum of N300 million.

Justice Hamza Muazu also ordered Emefiele to produce two sureties in like sum.

Muazu ordered that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

Emefiele is mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

He is expected to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

This comes four months after the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million.