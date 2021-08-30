Again, banks, markets, others shut in Imo despite IPOB’s sit-at-home cancellation

For the fourth Monday running, residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, continued to observe the weekly sit-at-home order which had been cancelled by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Our correspondent, who monitored the situation in Owerri, observed that banks, markets, shopping malls, eateries and shops were under lock and keys.

Fuel stations and pharmacy shops opened for business but suffered low patronages.

The popular Okigwe- Owerri Road, Imo State University, Owerri Junction, the ever busy government House Road about, bank and major roads were deserted but there was skeleton commercial activities at the popular Ama Jk junction on Douglas Road.

A few number of people who came out found it difficult to see vehicles they could board to their various destinations.

Business centres at the Ikenegbu area in the state capital were largely shut.

A commuter told our correspondent that he was going home after the first trip because there were no passengers to commute.

He said, “I am going home. There are no passengers on the road. I am coming from the village to park in my house. I am with Nnamdi Kanu. He should be freed by the Federal Government.”