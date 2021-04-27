Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has once again called for the declaration of emergency in education sector, and the posting of 24-hour armed guards at all schools in states affected by banditry and insurgent attacks.

On a post on his verified page on twitter @atiku on Monday, entitled ‘Darkness Awaits Us If We Do Not End the Attacks on Our Citadels of Learning’, the former vice president decried the recent attack and abduction of students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

He said the nation must not only ensure that the abducted youths are rescued, but more importantly put in measures to prevent future recurrence.

Particularly, Atiku noted the government had hitherto treated bandits with kid gloves, and that “impunity must give way to punitive measures.”

In what appears to be an expression of his disapproval of negotiating with bandits, Atiku said “when criminals profit from their criminality, crime will increase.”

“The only response from all governments in Nigeria to acts of abduction, kidnapping and unlawful detention of persons ought to be to bring the full weight of the law on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes,” he stressed.

He said once the criminals have clarity on what awaits them should they toe such evil paths, their audacity to commit evil will be weakened, “and gradually, this ugly chapter in our national life will become a thing of the past.”

On the posting of 24-hour armed guards at all schools in the affected states, the former vice president acknowledged that it is an expensive venture, but noted that any amount invested in preserving the lives of Nigeria’s youths is worth it.