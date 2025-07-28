Agagu, other Ondo political bigwigs launch Tinubu continuity project

The PBAT Continuity Project, a political group within the All Progressives Congress, working for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 in Ondo state, is set to hold its inaugural meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The meeting will take place at its office, along Oyemekun Road in Akure.

PBAT Continuity Project parades among other political bigwigs in Ondo state, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Chairman of NIPOST and APC Vice Chairman, Southwest, Isaacs Kekemeke, former Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, former Rep member, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, first female SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, former National Vice chairman, Southwest, APC, Bankole Oluwajana, former education Commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu, former finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, former information Commissioner, Tola Awoh.

Others include ace journalist and former Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, former commissioner for special duties, Laitan Ayeni, Professor Segun Adegbulugbe, former Commissioner for Agriculture, Olayato Aribo, former federal lawmaker, Dr Alaba Lad Ojomo, former federal lawmaker, Dr Tayo Fawehinmi, former Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, former Commissioner for women affairs, Dr Olubunmi Osadahun, former special adviser on transport, Barr Tobi Ogunleye and Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Kemi Iyantan.

A statement by the Director-General, PBAT Continuity Project, Pastor Femi Agagu says the group is also committed to mobilising support for other candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2027.

The statement notes PBAT CONTINUITY PROJECT will be engaging the general public in a persuasive manner on evidence-based issues and the track records of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration with a view to galvanising huge support for his reelection.

According to Agagu, the group is collaborating with all structures within the APC, including the youths, Young Adults, OSAWA, and others to ensure massive support for the President to be re-elecetd in 2027

Post Views: 6