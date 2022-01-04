After Yuletide, NRC ready for sales of tickets

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the plans to resume sales of ticket for travelers.

This follows the expiration of the Federal Government FG free train ride on January 4.

NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Abuja.

Okhiria said that the sales of travel tickets would resume from 6p.m. on Tuesday for intending passengers.

He advised intending passengers to ensure that they purchase their usual tickets electronically or physically at the various stations of the corporation to avoid embarrassment.

Recall that FG declared free train ride for Nigerians from December 24, 2021 to January 4, 2022 to facilitate easy movement for the yuletide.