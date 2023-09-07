After upholding Tinubu’s victory, PEPC fines PDP, LP, APM

After dismissing their petitions for lacking in merit and upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory, the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday night slammed hefty fines on the three petitioners.

Those sanctioned by the Court, which sat in Abuja, are: Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and Allied Peoples Movement.

The five-man panel awarded the fines against the political parties for wasting the time of the Court on frivolous election petitions.

The panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsamani, said the parties were fined in line with the Judicial Act 87, sub section 390 of 1968 (as amended).

While the APM was fined N13,675,890.00 and the PDP: N23, 391,001.45, LP got the heftiest fine of N47,910,431.87.

The learned judges held that the fines should be paid within 48 hours into the consolidated account of the Court of Appeal domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria.