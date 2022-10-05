After three years, police release corpses of Free-Zakzaky protesters in batches

Following the media reports about the Islamic Movement’s plan to continue with contempt of court proceedings against the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of National Hospital, the Nigerian Police Force has begun to release the corpses of free-Zakzaky protesters in batches after three years.

It would be recalled that on Monday, the Islamic group, also known as the Shiites, said it had applied for an order for committal of IGP and the CMD to prison for their alleged refusal to obey an Abuja Federal High Court (FHC) order, directing the release of the nine corpses of Free-Zakzaky protesters allegedly killed by the men of the Nigerian police on 22nd July 2019 at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Halima Aliyu had informed the media on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky in Abuja.

However, in a statement signed by Aliyu and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the Shiites disclosed that three corpses out of the nine corpses in custody have been released to them.

According to her, on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 the police released corpses of three protesters.

She said the three corpses include Shaheed Suleiman Shehu, Shaheed Bilyaminu Abubakar Faska and Shaheed Yakubu Yahaya Faska.

“We would like to inform the public that after withholding the remains of Free Zakzaky protesters for three years, police have begun to release the corpses.

“In response to our press conference held in Abuja on Monday 3rd October, 2022, where we vowed to continue with contempt of court proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, the Police released three out of nine corpses of Free Zakzaky protesters.

“The protesters were killed by the Police on Monday, 22nd July, 2019 at Federal Secretariat, Abuja, while protesting against the unlawful detention of his eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem.

“The police officers attacked the procession and opened fire on the protesters which led to instant killing of 12 protesters, one unknown person, Usman Umar (Deputy Commissioner of Police) and Precious Owolabi (a Journalist with Channels TV).

“After the incident, the police evacuated corpses of the slain protesters, deposited four at National Hospital and two at Asokoro District Hospital and some of the protesters were able to take away other six of those brutally killed instantly.

“The police arrested many protesters and detained them at SARS facilities with neither medication nor feeding. While languishing in custody, three protesters eventually died and again the corpses were moved to Asokoro District Hospital, making it five thereat.

“The total of people killed by the Police is 18 comprising 15 protesters, one Police Officer, one Journalist and one unknown person.

“Up until this moment, there are still six corpses of protesters in Police custody and we vow to continue the struggle to ensure the release of all the corpses,” Aliyu said.

The three deceased had finally been buried today, Wednesday, in accordance with Islamic rites.