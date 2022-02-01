After surviving injuries, Etebo, Baah return to Watford training

Nigeria International, Oghenekaro Etebo and has returned to squad training with Watford after lengthy spells out injured.

Etebo has been out since the end of September with a torn quad muscle.

Similarly, Kwadwo Baah has also recovered from a fractured ankle.

In recent days, the club has shared images of the two players working outside alongside their teammates, as the squad’s overall health continues to improve.

Whether or not they will be available ahead of the Hornets’ crucial relegation six-pointer away at Burnley this weekend is yet to be confirmed, still, it appearsthat the new manager Roy Hodgson could have both men at his disposal very soon.

The squad has also been boosted by the return of William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina and Imran Louza, all of whom were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations.

Currently, only Ismaila Sarr is unavailable due to the tournament, where he made his first appearance, since sustaining a knee injury in November, as he scored in a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Top scorer Emmanuel Dennis will not be available for the trip to Burnley, with his red card against Norwich City earning him a second suspension of the season.