After months of painstaking investigation, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have unraveled the mystery behind the killing of the owner popular J.B. Hotel in Owode-Yewa, Alhaji Jimoh Bello.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Wednesday.

The deceased was found dead on May 29, 2020 in the booth of his Toyota Camry car parked at Omo-Ilu Owotedo area, via Idiroko town.

The residents of the area, who noticed the car parked in their area, started suspecting foul play when an offensive odour was gushing out of the vehicle and they subsequently reported at Idiroko Divisional Police Headquarters.

When the police got to the scene, the car door was forced open and the corpse of the deceased was discovered in the booth of the car.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with clear mandate to fish out the killers.

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Femi Olabode, led team that embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, which led them to the arrest of a 20-year-old herbalist, Misipode Dosu, who happened to be the last person seen with the deceased.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the deceased contracted him for a money making ritual, of which he billed him N300,000, out of which the deceased had paid him N250,000.

But after some time, the deceased started pressurising him that he has not seen any positive outcome of the ritual.

Out of fear that the deceased might report him to the police for obtaining money from him under false pretence, Dosu invited him to come for the final stage of the ritual at Idiroko.

On getting there, he gave him a concoction prepared with a poisonous substance to eat and the man slumped and died immediately he ate the concoction.

The suspect there and then put the deceased into the booth of his car and drove the car and parked it at the place where the corpse was recovered.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward A. Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation was concluded.