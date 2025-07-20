After seven years, NDLEA arrests 60-year-old wanted drug kingpin + Video

Operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted 60-year-old drug kingpin, Paul Chigozie Okra, ending seven years of evading the long arm of the law.

When he was caught by the NDLEA, he was attempting to ship large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to the South East and other parts of Nigeria.

Okpara, who has been on the wanted list of the NDLEA since 2019, was eventually nabbed at his hideout at 72, Michael Ojo Street, Isheri in the Ojo area of Lagos State on July 13, 2025 following the interception of some of his consignments at 5:45am the same day at Ilasamaja along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

In the early morning operation, a team of NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence arrested one of Okpara’s couriers, 51-year-old Achebe Kenneth Nnamdi, while heading to Onitsha, Anambra State in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle.

The agency’s sniffer dogs were subsequently brought in to search the vehicle, after which 7.6 kilograms of cocaine and 900 grams of methamphetamine were found hidden in the body compartments of the space bus.

A follow up operation was promptly carried out at Okpara’s hideout in Isheri, where additional 1.8kg cocaine and 1.3kg methamphetamine were recovered from his residence.

