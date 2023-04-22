After ransom, banditry kingpin releases Four Yauri female students with two babies

After collecting a huge amount of money as ransom, a notorious bandit kingpin, Dogo Daji, has released four of the 11 remaining students of the Federal Government Girls’ College Yauri, Kebbi state.



PRNigeria gathered that two of the released students returned with two babies delivered while in captivity.

Dogo Daji had insisted that some conditions must be met by Kebbi State government before the remaining girls could be released.

Our sources added that the ransom had to be generated by parents and other stakeholders when Kebbi state government was reluctant to meet the bandits’ demands.

The parents had to beg Nigerians to come to their aid financially in order to rescue their children from their abductors.

In a letter addressed to all Nigerians in January 2023, which PRNigeria obtained, the group known as “Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria,” passionately solicited financial assistance towards raising the sum of N100 million as ransom to be paid to the terrorists, in exchange for their wards.

In their letter, the Chairman and Secretary of the ‘Committee of Parents, Salim Ka’oje and Daniel Alkali respectively, said their female children (aged between 12-16 years) had been in the custody of their abductors for about 20 months now.

“…And the abductors are demanding the sum of N100 million before they release the girls,” they added.

It would be recalled that the 11 students were kidnapped when bandits invaded their school on 17th June 2021.

In November last year, PRNigeria reported that some of the girls had become teenage mothers, while about four others were pregnant.

PRNigeria cannot independently confirm if the ransom paid by the parents was up to the 100 million naira demanded by the bandits.