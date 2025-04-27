After pregnant lady’s death, Wike orders crackdown on illegal hospitals, quack doctors

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed a total clampdown on unregistered hospitals and quack medical personnel operating in the FCT after the death of a pregnant lady.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister, disclosed this in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, Olayinka explained that Wike gave the directive while reacting to the death of the pregnant woman at a private health facility located in Durumi, Abuja, following a caesarean section.

According to him, the minister has warned that anyone found operating an illegal facility or working in an unregistered health facility should be arrested and prosecuted.

He said it was unfortunate that despite the free registration of pregnant women into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), most pregnant women were still not taking advantage of the scheme.

He said: “In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, enjoy free enrollment into the FHIS.

“This allows them free access to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services, through the Primary Health Care centres.

Also Read

“Also, in alignment with the Federal Government’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and the Wike-led FCTA’s zero tolerance for maternal mortality, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care centers.

“These facilities also offer cesarean sections free of charge.”

The spokesman urged pregnant women to take advantage of the free health insurance scheme and stop visiting quack medical personnel and unregistered health facilities.

Olayinka recalled that on Friday, a 35-year-old Chekwube Chinagorom was brought to the Asokoro District Hospital dead.

He said that the woman died following a Caesarean Section at a hospital in Durumi, Abuja, an unregistered private facility operating in a substandard and unsafe medical environment.

He added that the baby was delivered alive and had been referred to Asokoro District Hospital for effective care.

He said: “Investigation conducted by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC) revealed that the hospital was not duly registered.

“At the time of inspection, only one staff member, Mr Simon Godiya, who identified himself as a Junior Community Health Extension Worker was on duty.

“Mr Godiya reported that the surgical operation was performed by one Murtala Jumma in conjunction with another unidentified individual.

“All attempts to reach Jumma via phone were unsuccessful.”

Olayinka said the PHERMC team arrived shortly at the facility along with officers from the Nigeria Police, Durumi Divisional Headquarters.

He said that case had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“The Nigeria Police is currently assisting in identifying the individuals responsible for the surgery, verifying their qualifications, and investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Chekwube Chinagorom,” he said.

Post Views: 29