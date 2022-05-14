After one month, Police recover four-year-old child sold for N500,000

The Ebonyi State Police Command said it has recovered a stolen child after over one month he was declared missing.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by the command Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.

The statement noted that the little boy, Okeh Makuochukwu, four-years-old, had been reunited with the family.

It explained that the boy was discovered missing on March 21 and was recovered on May 3.

Odah said: “On April 11, 2022, a case of stolen child was reported to the Command by one Okeh Nkemdiri ‘f’ against one Uchechukwu Ebenyi, age 27-yrs ‘m’ of Amukpa Okengwu Ezilo in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“Nkemdiri alleged that on March 21, 2022, at about 1200 hours, she went to their local market with her four year-old son, Okeh Makuochukwu, whom she suddenly discovered was no longer seen.

“She immediately raised alarm in the market but all efforts to trace her son whereabouts proved abortive.

“On getting the information, the command Police detectives swung into action which yielded positive result of arresting the suspect Uchechukwu Ebenyi ‘m’ who on interrogation confessed to have sold the little Makuochukwu Okeh at the sum of N500,000.

“The child was sold to one Chidiebere Ogbu ‘m’, a native of Amoukpa Okeugwu Eziulo in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State but resides in Anambra State alongside one Ekeh Ukamaka ‘f’ of same address.

“The Police detectives trailed the recipient of the stolen child to Anambra State where he was arrested alongside two others.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to have sold the child to a third party with the help of one Dr. Lambert’s wife, name unknown but now at large through Nwagwu Onyeka ‘m’ currently residing at Idemili North LGA of Anambra State at the sum of N350,000.

“The child was further traced to one Chibuzor Frank Azubuike ‘m’ who later took the detectives to Ezenwa Scholastica whom the child was recovered from, on May 2.

”The syndicate of suspects involved in this heinous crime have been charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.”

Aliyu Garba, Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, commended the efforts of the officers and men for a job well done.

Garba further enjoined the good people of Ebonyi to remain vigilant, law abiding and not relent in assisting the Police with useful and timely information that will help in combatting and reducing crime in the State.

