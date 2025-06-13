After obtaining visas for his family after six years alone in London, man, wife, three kids die in Air India crash as they fly to UK

A man, Pratik Joshi, who had lived alone in London, United Kingdom for six years alone, died alongside his wife and three children in the Air India crash on Thursday after he obtained visas to enable them to live together again.

The man, who flew home to personally bring his wife and children to the United Kingdom to start family life again, was among the over 240 who died in the crash.

The flight had just taken off on Thursday when it crashed into a medical student hostel, with only one survivor on board recorded out of the 242 in the aircraft.

According to available information, Joshi’s wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, a dedicated medical professional, resigned from her job in India just two days before the fatal crash.

Before their departure, they had packed up their home.

On board the Air India flight 171 to London, they also took a selfie, which they shared with relatives, titled: “We’re finally flying home.”

