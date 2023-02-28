After Obi’s win in Lagos, LP governorship candidate parades his pedigree

Shortly after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was declared the winner of the election in Lagos State, the state’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, also known a GRV, has paraded his pedigree to Lagosians.

Like Obi, Rhodes-Vivour also left the Peoples Democratic Party for the LP based on failure to honour agreements.

According to a rollout to the public on Monday obtained by The Eagle Online, GRV was introduced as a Lagosian born into a family of lawyers; a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and jurist, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, is his uncle; while late Justice Akinwunmi Rhodes-Vivour is his grandfather.

The rollout with a superb photograph reads: “Lagosians, meet the Labour Party Governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour & his Pedigree, History and Deep Roots! Who’s actually from Lagos State!

“Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is from a family of lawyers.

“He’s the son of Barrister Olawale & Mrs Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour.

“Former justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria & jurist, Bode Rhodes-Vivour is his uncle, while late Judge Akinwunmi Rhodes-Vivour is his grandfather.

“He is the great-grand son to Steven Bankole Rhodes; the second ever indigenous judge appointed in Nigeria.

“Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is an MIT graduate. His father is Yoruba & Mum Nkechi is Igbo.

“Like his father, he is married to an Igbo woman too

“Dr Ifeyinwa Rhodes-Vivour (PhD.) is the wife of Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. She is the daughter of Lt. Col. Ifeanyi Aniebo from Umunze in Anambra State. Dr. Ify is an Oxford University graduate.

“Vote LP💯.

“Let’s end the disorder in Lagos. Let’s take Lagos back & build it back, better and busy for all!!!! Please, Share this on different platforms.”