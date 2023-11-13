After killing five persons, police eliminate two cult members who killed DPO

The Rivers State Police Command said its operatives killed two suspected cultists who were members of a cult gang that allegedly killed five persons in Odiemerenyi community, Ahoada-East, Rivers State in the early hours of Sunday.

The cultists, led by a wanted cult kingpin, Gift Okpara, alias 2Baba, reportedly murdered the five victims.

The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who revealed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the deceased cultists were killed during a gun duel with operatives.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said: “On November 12, operatives of Ahoada Police Station received a distress call that some suspected cultists loyal to wanted David Gift aka 2Baba invaded Odiemerenyi community in search of suspected Police informants.

“The police division on receipt of the information swung into action and mobilised with other tactical units to the scene.

“On getting to the community, the hoodlums who unfortunately have killed five natives before the arrival of the police, opened fire on sighting our operatives.”

Iringe-Koko said an exchange of gunfire ensued between the police and the cultists, leading to the death of two suspected cultists.

She added: “The Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, has ordered the Ahoada Police Division and other tactical units to redouble their efforts to arrest the fleeing 2Baba and his gang members.

“Residents of Ahoada East communities should go about their legitimate business as adequate security has been put in place to counter any security challenges.

“The commissioner of police condoles with the families of those who were killed in the recent attack.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had placed a bounty of N101 million on the head of 2Baba, who has been linked to several killings in the state.

The Iceland cult gang leader is also wanted for the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the late Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

According to sources, 2Baba had vowed to continue killing natives of Ahoada-East communities until his sponsors and sympathisers currently detained by the police are released.