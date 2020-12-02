Members of the House of Representatives have agreed to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

The lawmakers had earlier disagreed on the motion to invite the President, following which they went into an executive session on Tuesday.

When they reconvened, Borno State lawmaker, Ahmadu Jaha, who had earlier stressed the need for the invitation, which his colleagues from the state had agreed on, was told to move a formal motion for Buhari’s appearance.

The motion, which was duly seconded, was subjected to a voice vote and received majority support, which confirmed the invitation of President Buhari to the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

No date has however been fixed for his appearance.

A motion, sponsored by 11 lawmakers from Borno State, called for this briefing at Tuesday’s plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this while speaking on the Borno State massacre.

“Now is the time to ask difficult questions. We will consider intervention for the people of Zabarmari attacks,” Gbajabiamila had said.

The rice farmers had been attacked by the terrorists in Zabarmari Village in Jere Local Government of Borno State over the weekend.

The assailants had tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats, according to reports.

Nigerians and the international community have condemned the killing in strong terms, while citizens renewed their call for an overhaul of the security architecture of the country.