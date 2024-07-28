After four years off stage, Celine Dion performs at Olympic Games

Grammy-winning singer, Celine Dion, on Friday returned to the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Canadian-born 56-year-old singer had been off the stage for four years, cancelling scheduled concerts during the period.

However, on Friday in Paris, Celine Dion delivered a moving rendition of Édith Piaf’s classic: “Hymne à l’amour,” from the base of Eiffel Tower.

The prominent singer, who has been battling stiff-person syndrome, has not performed publicly since 2020.

Speaking on her return to the stage in Paris on Friday, she said in a statement: “I’m honored to have performed tonight for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!

“Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!

“You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best.

“Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

Friday’s performance makes it the second time Celine Dion would perform at the Olympic Games, the first being at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics in the United States of America, where Nigeria’s football team won the gold medal.

