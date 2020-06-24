Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, is stranded in the country as uncertainties have beclouded his return to France.

A competent source close to the player accused the Ministry of Aviation of frustrating the player’s travelling plans, claiming it refused to grant travel approval for LOSC Lille star.

The source said: “Osimhen and his club, Lille, have made several attempts to get flight approval but all efforts have so far been futile.

“The Minister is not picking his calls and has also not replied all the messages sent to him.

“The situation is becoming chaotic for the player because he needs to be back at his desk.”

Speaking further, the source pleaded with the Ministry and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to come to the aid of the player and facilitate his return to France.

The source said: “At this point, we can only appeal to the Minister on this great talent who is passionate and have won laurels for the country at different competitions.

“LOSC Lille have indicated their readiness to send a private jet to get him back and the process needs to start now in order for the player to join up with the ongoing pre-season games.”

Recall the Super Eagles’ goal banger courtesy Lille stormed the country on May 24 aboard a private jet for his father’s burial.