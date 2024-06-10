After criticism, EFCC speaks on arrest of 127 in Ondo clubs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reacted to the criticism that greeted its arrest of 127 suspected internet fraudsters from two night clubs in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Eagle Online recalls that operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC effected the raid and arrests.

The arrest of the 127 persons was met with criticism by the hoteliers affected and the relatives and families of those taken into custody.

However, the EFCC has reacted to the criticism.

The spokesman of the agency, Dele Oyewale, said there were misinformation and distortion of facts by the public.

Oyewale said in a statement on Monday: “Arising from the misinformation and distortion of facts about the arrest of 127 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, it becomes imperative to clearly present the true facts of the operation.

“The Operatives executed a classical sting operation at two Clubs simultaneously in Akure based on credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of the suspected fraudsters. The operation, in line with the established ground norm for such engagement, was devoid of any incident as the Operatives conducted themselves professionally.

EFCC raids Signatures club in Alagbaka GRA Akure.



Arresting over a hundred people, shooting sporadically and destroying the club



Aunty Ramota Verydarkman National Grid Minimum Wage Ibadan Fubara Timini Yvonne Jegede Wike Seyi Tinubu Boniface YBNL Rivers State Obesere Asake… pic.twitter.com/tdkmeB1hmD — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) June 10, 2024

“It was therefore shocking to be confronted with narratives particularly from the social media about brutalisation, including a trending video of two ladies showing bodies lacerated by whips. The Commission wants the public to discountenance this video as it may have been stage managed to achieve motives that are unclear. The Commission will subject this video to forensic analysis to establish its falsehood and prepare a case against purveyors of this distasteful stunt.

“The Commission wishes to state that no suspect was assaulted, brutalised or subjected to any dehumanising treatment during the Saturday operation. It is also false that tear gas was fired at the crime scene. Those familiar with the Commission’s operations know that EFCC personnel do not use tear gas during sting operation. The officers that carried out the arrests neither came to the scene of crime with canister of tear gas nor whips, to inflict bodily injuries on suspects.

“It is also important to state that no damage was done to the CCTV facility at the scene of the arrest. The device was removed by a staff of the Club at the instance of operatives of the Commission to preserve the footages for further analysis of the role of each of the arrested suspects in the alleged crime. Specifically, one of the arrested suspects, the manager of the Club, who confessed to the crime and directed the removal of the CCTV device for further investigative works by the Commission, is in the custody of the EFCC with the CCTV. He is assisting in the investigation of the crime.

More pictures and videos on EFCC's raid at Signatures club in Alagbaka GRA Akure.



Aunty Ramota Verydarkman National Grid Minimum Wage Ibadan Fubara Timini Yvonne Jegede Wike Seyi Tinubu Boniface YBNL Rivers State Obesere Asake Micheal Olise #Narionwide #DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/GTMEayG47X — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) June 10, 2024

“It is needful to state, for the umpteenth time, that the Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC foreclose the use of brute force or unprofessional conduct in the course of any operation. The EFCC is a civilized law enforcement agency with optimal respect for human dignity and the rule of law.

“Meanwhile, profiling of suspects arrested at the scene of the crime has been completed. They will be prosecuted accordingly.”