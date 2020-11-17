The police in Kano have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged kidnapping and killing of an eight-year old girl at Chikawa village in Gabasawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman for Kano State Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said in a video press conference on Tuesday that the suspect allegedly killed the girl after collecting N500,000 ransom.

Haruna said the suspect kidnapped the victim on June 6 and demanded N10 million ransom from her parents, adding that after negotiations, the suspect collected N500,000.

He said the suspect was arrested on November 7 after the police trailed him to Abuja and Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Abia and Kano States.

The police spokesman explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect killed the girl and buried the body in a shallow grave at the outskirts of the Chikawa village.

He added: “Since the matter was reported to the command about 154 days ago, we have trailed the suspect to Abuja, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Abia States.

“But at the end, we arrested him on November 7 in Kano.”

He said the suspect claimed to have squandered the money on harlots, drug and gambling.

Haruna added that the Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, has ordered that the body be exhumed and handed over to the parents for proper burial.