After cancer surgery, Banky W fixes date for wedding

By The Eagle Online

R and B sensation, Bankole Wellington, fondly called Banky W, is to have his traditional wedding to his actress bride-to be, Adesua Etomi, next Sunday in Lagos.
Bank W just had a successful skin cancer surgery.
The event, we gathered, is strictly by invitation, as guests will be given access cards for entrance into the private event.
Banky W and the gorgeous Nollywood actress had their marriage introduction in Lagos last May.

. The Nation.


