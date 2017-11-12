After cancer surgery, Banky W fixes date for wedding

R and B sensation, Bankole Wellington, fondly called Banky W, is to have his traditional wedding to his actress bride-to be, Adesua Etomi, next Sunday in Lagos.

Bank W just had a successful skin cancer surgery.

The event, we gathered, is strictly by invitation, as guests will be given access cards for entrance into the private event.

Banky W and the gorgeous Nollywood actress had their marriage introduction in Lagos last May.

. The Nation.