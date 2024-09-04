After boasting with stranded military vehicle, bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, calls for peace in new video

Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has released a video message calling for peace and an end to violence between Fulani and Hausas.



In the video obtained and translated by PRNigeria, Turji claims that the ongoing conflict is impossible to win and will only lead to further bloodshed.



Turji, who is known for his involvement in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and armed robbery, addressed his message to his “Fulani brethren” and Hausa people, urging them to put aside their differences and work towards peace.



He claimed that the violence had led to the loss of many lives, including those of his relatives, and that his group had taken up arms in self-defence. Turji also accused the government and security forces of failing to protect Fulani people and claimed that they had been targeted and killed.



The bandit kingpin warned that his group would continue to fight if the killing of Fulani people did not stop and called on community and religious leaders should be involved in the reconciliatory moves.



Turji’s message comes amidst ongoing violence and insecurity in the region, with many calling for an end to the bloodshed and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Recall that an online amateur video showed Bello Turji and his gang celebrating their capture of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) belonging to the Nigerian Army, recently. The footage also displayed the gang boasting about their acquisition of a significant cache of ammunition.



However, credible local security sources in the North-Western state informed PRNigeria that the terrorists did not forcefully seize the military vehicle. https://prnigeria.com/2024/09/01/troops-tactical-retreat/



Instead, the sources explained that the APC became stuck in a marshy area while troops responded to a distress call after a failed high-level reconciliatory meeting between bandits and locals in Zurmi. The troops were forced to abandon the vehicle temporarily and return to their base for reinforcement and a suitable vehicle to tow the APC.

