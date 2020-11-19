The Ogun State Police Command has warned against the use of unregistered cars and motorcycles in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the assassination on Wednesday of the Lecturer of the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, Mufutau Waliu, by suspected assassins operating in an unregistered car.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police said it had observed with great concern the reckless usage of unregistered vehicles and motorcycles across the State and the rate at which they are being used to carry out heinous crimes.

“The most recent coincidence was the assassination of an ICT lecturer who was blocked at Itori area by gunmen using unregistered Lexus jeep.

“In view of this, the Command hereby warns that anybody caught driving an unregistered car or motorcycle will be dealt with and the car or motorcycle will be impounded while the owner will be prosecuted.

“Similarly, owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses are advised to approach the Command’s Department of operations for tinted permit certificate, while those using artificial tinted glasses are advised in their own interest to remove them forthwith or face prosecution.”

Oyeyemi said Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers throughout the State have been directed to clamp down on those plying the roads with unregistered vehicles and motorcycles, and vehicles with tinted glasses without permit.

He added: “As an organization saddled with constitutional responsibility of protection of life and property, the Command will not fold its arms while criminally minded individuals’ makes life difficult for good people of the State.

“The Command will therefore do everything within its power and law to bring criminals to their knees, especially as we are approaching the yuletide season.”