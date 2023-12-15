After aide’s denial, Akpabio admits he was truly exhausted

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has admitted he was exhausted after the colloquium to mark his 61st birthday in Abuja on Thursday.

Akpabio publicly made the admittance, while addressing journalists in his office on Friday, in Abuja.

He said the events of his birthday took a toll on him at a time when he was still battling with a bout of malaria fever.

According to him, What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

Akabio said, “I have been reading through the social media but I’m happy the press corps did not join the show of propaganda.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion. In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.

“This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

“We will resume on 20th December. But before then, the various committees must have finished their work to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the President to append his signature.”

Earlier today, Akpabio’s Media team, in a statement signed by Eseme Eyiboh, debunked the reports, ill health, saying it was “fictionalised”.

Eyibioh said: “The rumours have been fanned by some social media news channels with notoriety for the dissemination of phoney news flashes.

“It is disconcerting that the conjectures on the wellbeing of the Senate President came after he was celebrated by the crème-de-crème of the nation’s leadership at the colloquium that was focused on defining a legislative agenda for Nigeria”.