After Adeleke’s inauguration, ex-Governor Oyetola returns to Osun

The immediate past Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, Tuesday, returned to the state capital, Osogbo, amid cheers from his supporters, in the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) and his former cabinet members.

Oyetola reportedly left the state, two days after the swearing-in of his successor, Ademola Adeleke on November 27, 2022.

The former governor was welcomed to the state by his party members and loyalists at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Osogbo.

Addressing them, Oyetola said he was pleasantly surprised with the kind of welcome he received, saying that he left the state to have some rest, but was back to campaign for his party’s victory at the forthcoming polls.

“I am very happy to return home. I can see you have been longing to see me. I had wanted to enter the state quietly but was surprised with this rousing welcome.

“I did not tell anybody that I was returning to the state early this morning and I am surprised to be welcomed by this massive crowd. Thank you very much.

“This year will be a great year for us all; our clerics have urged us not to doubt God over our prayers. The promise of God will come to pass.

“God has told me that He will do two things for us this year; we are going to retrieve our mandate (in Osun) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria.” he said.

Explaining his absence from the state, Oyetola said, “I only went to rest. You can see how fresh I am looking now. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while.

“I wake up every day; I eat, sleep and watch television. I have time to receive my children and grandchildren.

“I later went to Umurah (lesser hajj) with my wife to give thanks to God,” he said.

Oyetola encouraged his supporters to put their minds at rest, saying that nobody can scare them away from the state.

He also urged them to work for the success of APC at the forthcoming elections.

“I want to implore us that we should work hard for the forthcoming elections. It is very important to us. Continue to hold your meeting; don’t be distracted,” he said.

He, however, expressed fears over the number of uncollected permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the state, urging those who had not collected theirs to do so.

“I am scared that Osun has about one million voter cards uncollected. Please go and collect your PVCs and let us deliver one million votes for Tinubu and Shettima.

“We are going to inaugurate PCC in the next few days; let campaign continue. Let all aggrieved members be at peace with one other.

“Our motive must gear toward retrieving our mandate and the forthcoming general elections,” he said.